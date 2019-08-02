FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A fire burning through grass, brush and wheat stubble in Washington state is now threatening homes, crops and power infrastructure, according to State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Officials say the Sulphur Fire has burned through approximately 1,000 acres along Highway 260 in Franklin County and continues to grow. They say it started Friday afternoon and has forced Level 2 evacuations, which means residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
Washington State Patrol has authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources to help battle the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire marshal’s office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.