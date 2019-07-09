PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Sewage leaking from a pipe at a Portland pump station may have made its way into the Columbia Slough, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.
The bureau Tuesday said the estimated 200 gallons of sewage was released slowly over a period of one to two days from a flexible pipe at the Simmons Pump Station in the 15800 block of North Simmons Road.
The sewage was released mainly onto the pump station property, but some did flow offsite and enter a catch basin, which eventually drains into the Columbia Slough immediately south of the North Lombard Street bridge, according to the bureau.
Crews have repaired the leak and are cleaning the area. Warning signs advising the public to avoid the area have been posted.
This sewage overflow is not related to the City of Portland's combined sewer overflow control system, which prevents overflows of storm water and sewage to the Willamette River and Columbia Slough during rainy periods.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
