PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For some bars, New Year’s Eve is their busiest night.

Because of COVID-19, they’ve had to adjust their New Year’s Eve parties. It’s up to the establishment’s discretion if they want to require vaccination cards to enter and some are making other changes to make sure guests feel safe.

Last Minute Events To Ring in 2022 PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s not too late to plan your New Year’s Eve celebration here in the Rose City! Although Champagne Ball and the Dandy…

“Our experience is people are very respectful,” Kenton Club owner Doreen Waitt said. “They listen to the bartenders and they don’t overcrowd people. People remain distant from one another and sit accordingly.”

The Kenton Club has a dance party called Twirl every year. The entertainment canceled because of the Omicron variant.

The bar has made some changes, but capacity isn’t one of them. That’s because their patio allows for social distance and 50% of their clientele sit outside.

“We do ask anybody that sits at the bar, they show proof of vaccination,” Waitt said. “When we have live entertainment, you have to have a (vaccination) card to get in. Because we have a huge outdoor patio, we don’t require it when it’s just normal hours without any special entertainment.”

Mount Hood welcomes big crowds to the slopes on New Year's Eve GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – The new year is hours away, and with the holiday comes a celebratory firework show, night skiing, and other fes…

On the other side of town, the River Pig Saloon throws a block party every year. For the second time in a row, it will be canceled. It will open at 70% capacity. It may not be your typical New Year’s Eve, but owner Ramzy Hattar assures it’s a controlled environment.

“Our staff wears masks; we clean everything down,” Hattar said. “In terms of policing people’s vaccine cards, we’re not doing that. It’s really out of our wheelhouse. We’re here to make sure that people drink responsibly and have a good time and are staff and customers are safe.”

The Oregon Health Authority advises to go to a place with good ventilation, wash your hands and practice social distance.