ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) – An Estacada man was sentenced to nine months in jail Thursday for punching a 71-year-old woman in the face and trying to steal her pickup.
Rick Douglas Simmons punched the woman in the parking lot of Harvest Market and told law enforcement he had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Simmons last week pleaded guilty to charges including assault in the fourth degree, robbery in the third degree, and unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with the incident, which occurred in March. He was sentenced Thursday afternoon to nine months in jail with credit for time served and two years of formal probation.
Witnesses to the incident told investigators that Simmons in the parking lot approached a woman, shoved her and asked her to call police. They say Simmons then walked across the parking lot toward a 71-year-old woman and punched her in the face, causing her to fall down and briefly lose consciousness.
Simmons then entered the woman’s truck in what appeared to be an attempt to steal it, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office said bystanders in the parking lot came to the injured woman’s aid and stopped Simmons from leaving. The woman suffered bumps and bruises but was able to leave the scene with family members, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
