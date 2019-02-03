Estacada Mat Club hosts all-girls wrestling tournament

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) – Grappling with gender equality: For years, wrestling has been a male-dominated sport, but more and more female players are hitting the mats.
It was a take down, take over for dozens of young girls on Saturday morning.
It’s year six of the all-girls meet hosted by the Estacada Mat Club, empowering young women to perform in whatever sport they wish to take part in.
“The fun thing is that you actually get to wrestle in front of others. The hard thing is you trying to stay off of your back,” said 10-year-old wrestler Hailey Cearley.
The rules are simple at the Northwest Junior Collegiate Wrestling Association All-Girls Tournament at Estacada High.
“It’s my favorite tournament to do all year because sometimes when you are wrestling boys they are like super confident when they go against a girl, but girls are actually tougher wrestlers than boys,” said Alaina Gates, an 11-year-old wrestler.
“It’s actually good for if you get bullied at school,” said wrestler Rylee Grimes said.
Wrestler Taylor Ward said, “If you have any anger, things that annoy you, you can really get them out on the mat.”
Pour it all out, grapple it all in.
“When the referee blows the whistle, you just forget about it,” Ward said. “You just do what you got to do.”
They’re powering through from whistle to final count.
“The biggest lesson is to never keep your head down. Keep your head up,” said Ward.
Chin up and respect the process.
“No lipstick on the mat, always be happy and if you are going to cry, go cry in the hallway,” said wrestler Jaylynn Hagen.
They’re encouraging all genders to participate in all athletic endeavors.
“I was watching a match and it was two 4-year-olds and I didn’t start wrestling until I was 12 so it's really nice to see them starting at such a young age at something they like,” said 8th grade wrestler Zinnia Sirokman. “It makes me very happy to see how wrestling isn't just for boys, it's also for girls and maybe soon girls will dominate it.”
They are certainly on their way.
