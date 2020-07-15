Estacada residents hold rally to support mayor after controversial social media post

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) – A month after the mayor of Estacada came under fire for a social media post regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, residents gathered on Tuesday to support him.
Last month, Mayor Sean Drinkwine posted on Facebook about Black Lives Matter protests.
“They were having a Black Lives Matter vigil in town and people were afraid it was going to get violent, so I commented on that and I said I was working to shut the vigil down with the city and my fellow counselors, which was not exactly the way it was,” Drinkwine said of his post.
He claimed, “I was trying to ease some of the concern, but I spoke out of turn.”
After the post, Drinkwine was accused of being racist.
“They blew my phone up, my computer, they called my family, they called jobs I had done in the past… it really was hurtful,” Drinkwine said. “It was thousands of calls. I couldn’t even get on my phone or use my computer. It was totally something I never want to experience again.”
On June 24, Drinkwine apologized for his statement, saying that he chose his words poorly and made a mistake.
The NAACP has called for the mayor to resign, but he says he's not going to.
On Tuesday, a group held a rally to show their support for the mayor.
“It’s important for me that our community comes together to support our community leaders… We don't get the opportunity to support them in many ways, this is one way we can show our support,” said an organizer.
Drinkwine says he's not racist -- and says he will never be.
He says he is thankful for those who stand by him.
“It's opened my eyes. I mean I never would have expected in my lifetime to be facing something like this, but the people have come forward, and they’ve supported me, they're there for me. It makes my job so much better.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
I used the word NATTZI (spelled correctly and after the word "leftist") in my post and it was rejected as "profanity".
Leftist, you must think exactly like them or be labeled a racist. It's how democrats think.
Good for the community to rally around it's mayor. My personal views on Black Lives Matter, is that I'm really sick of having it shoved in my face every time I turn on my tv or my computer, but especially on tv.
I like sports. No..I LOVE sports. I always have. I played competitively all the way into my freshman year at Portland State. I coached from youth leagues to high school teams, and individual professional athletes.
But when I see and hear a converted radical muslim / marxist like Colin Kaepernick, who just doesn't know when to shut his mouth and work on producing on the field, instead of believing the sport exists for his platform off the field, and when I see all the t-shirts and fists in the air during the MLS tournament, and when I see what the NFL and NBA are planning to do, all because they're capitulating to the so-called "Black Lives Matter" movement..it make me sick.
If Black Lives Matter was a legitimate movement, and if black lives actually mattered when it comes to black on black violence, then I would buy in 100%. But that's not the case. It's not a legitimate organization. It's not an authentic movement.
And when I see and hear what I did at Ferguson, and in other major cities, with thousands marching, and chanting slogans like "Pigs in blanket..fry 'em like bacon," and "Wudda we want..dead cops..when do we want 'em..now," I'm absolutely disgusted. There is no call for that.
First of all, Ferguson was founded on a complete lie. Even the black witnesses told the truth, and that was Michael Brown beat and robbed a poor asian store owner. Then, when confronted by Officer Wilson, he punched and fought with Officer Wilson, and tried to take his gun. I have no doubt if he had got his gun, he would have shot and killed the officer.
So what did the Black Lives Matter "protesters" do in Ferguson? They destroyed the town. They rioted, they smashed storefront windows, they looted, and they torched the whole downtown. What does THAT have to do with protecting and respecting black lives?
Secondly.."blanket" and "bacon" don't even rhyme.If you're going to try to come up with clever, offensive slogans, go back to school and learn the language.
And finally, I will NEVER be supportive of a "movement" that directly calls for the kiIIing of innocent police officers, and that's exactly what has come from this "movement." Look at what's happening in our cities right now, and especially here in Portland. And the thing is..it's all built on a stack of lies.
One bad cop in Minneapolis, one bad no-knock warrant in Louisville, and two racist, redneck hillbillies in Georgia, and look at the over-reaction. Yeah, I know, it's also Trayvon Martin and so many other cases where young black men have been shot by police. And I understand the history of racism in this country, going back over 250 years, as recent as the 60s. And yes, there is still racism going on today, but it's not what it was 250, 150, 100 or even 50 years ago.
Systemic racism? Industrialized racism? How can that be, when so many mayors, police chiefs, DAs, school principals and others in positions of power, are black, and yet, those seem to be the cities where there are currently the most problems.
Again, show me the Black Lives Matter when the predominance of this problem is black on black crime. Show me that you care when your own people are doing this en masse to your own people. Show me the outrage, over the death of retired Police Captain David Dorn, a black man, who was gunned down by another black man in St. Louis, when Capt. Dorn was simply trying to protect his friend's business from being destroyed. Show me that HIS life matters, and maybe..just maybe, I'll believe that this is anything other than just more liberal virtue signal political weaponizing by the radical left. Thank You, and have a nice day.
His only mistake was apologizing to the mob
