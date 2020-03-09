Estacada School District prepares for online classes in case of COVID-19

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) – The Estacada School District closed all of its schools for a staff workday on Monday to give teachers time to prepare online curriculum in case the district has to shut down due to COVID-19.
Chris Stanton is a math teacher at Estacada Middle School. If the district has to close due to the coronavirus, Stanton is prepared to teach online with a website he’s developed for his classes.
“A lot of the math department team and myself have been working to either put things on Google classroom or a website where kids can access it from their house via Chromebook, desktop, whatever they have,” Stanton said.
They may have paper packets to work with, too.
Stanton is one of many teachers in the district who got time on Monday to get those lesson plans in place. They district says this is precautionary–but if it has to close, teachers are being asked to prepare five days’ worth of virtual school.
Stanton’s virtual classroom gives students guided math problems they’d find in their textbooks.
“Students are familiar with this, this is directly from the book that they have themselves,” Stanton said.
He says if there is trouble understanding or if a student gets stuck, the program can help.
“If a student makes a mistake, if they're using it properly they can get basic support,” Stanton said. “It's not going to be that back-and-forth interaction that they might have within a classroom, but they will be able to have feedback saying you're wrong, here's something to go look at.”
If that doesn’t work, Stanton says there’s always a Facetime or phone call option.
Some of the learning within the Estacada School District is done on Google Chromebooks. On Monday, staff cleaned the computers for middle school students to take home in case they need them in the event school were to close.
But what about some of those classes not easily transferable to the online world, like physical education?
“It’s a little harder in P.E. because it’s a lot of trust, like, here you go, go do this workout and how do you test that they did the workout?’ Bethy Rossos, health and P.E. teacher at Estacada Middle School, said.
Rossos says they’ve taught students to measure their heart rate – and that’s part of the online curriculum, with guided workout videos that put students to the test.
“They have to take their pre-heart rate and then after their workout that they do then take an additional heart rate to see the difference and to make sure that we can see, ok, you weren't being lazy, you actually did it and you worked hard,” Rossos said.
The district says Chromebooks are already set up for high school students. It says elementary students will be going home with packets if the district needed to close.
For students on free or reduced lunches, the district says it has a Backpack Buddies program and will be prepared to send kids home with meals. It also says families will have access to the Clackamas River Food Pantry.
