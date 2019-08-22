CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 74-year-old woman died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 224 near Damascus, according to Oregon State Police.
Investigators say Margaret White, of Estacada, died after an 18-year-old driver in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control of her SUV while navigating a curve on wet pavement near milepost 13.
Cecilia Reid, of West Linn, slid into the eastbound lane and collided with White, who was driving a 2015 Subaru Forester, according to OSP.
White was transported to OHSU after the crash and pronounced dead.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
