VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Esther Short Park playground in Vancouver is closed following a fire that caused serious damage to playground structures.

Vancouver’s Parks and Recreation Department said most of the equipment in the playground isn’t safe anymore and will have to be removed, according to the city in a press release. At this time, the park has been fenced off to prevent injury.

Esther Short Park was supposed to get a new playground later this year. Because of the fire, city officials have said they're seeking to move the date up.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.