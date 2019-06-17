PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An estimated 900 gallons of sewage flowed from a manhole onto a Portland city street late Monday morning, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says.
The sewage release occurred on Southeast Long Street near Southeast 128th Avenue starting around 11:15 a.m. Workers stopped the release around 12:30 p.m., according to the bureau.
Workers Monday posted advisory signs in the area and were working to clear the sewage. The cause of the release is under investigation.
According to the bureau, the sewage release is not related to the City of Portland’s combined sewer overflow control system, which prevents overflows of storm water and sewage to the Willamette River and Columbia Slough during rainy periods.
