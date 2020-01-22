Estranged husband of Tiffany Lazon pleads not guilty to murder charge

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of killing his estranged wife pleaded not guilty to a new murder charge on Wednesday.
Investigators on Tuesday said they found Tiffany Lazon’s DNA on a circular saw Craig Lazon had borrowed from a friend.
Craig was arrested last week on charges of second-degree animal neglect and second-degree animal abandonment and later named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance. The animal neglect and abandonment charges were related to Tiffany’s cat, according to investigators.
On Tuesday, law enforcement released new information in the case, confirming Craig had borrowed a battery-operated circular saw from a friend and returned it several days later. That friend turned the saw over to investigators. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab inspected it and found bodily tissue and blood that matched Tiffany’s DNA.
According to law enforcement, Craig initially told police that his wife was moving to Washington and he didn’t know where she was. Police said they served several search warrants in the past few days that have provided evidence to support that Tiffany is dead.
Craig, who is being held without bail, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and did not try to fight for release.
Craig is facing charges for murder and meth possession and has been convicted of assaulting Tiffany before. He was charged with attempted aggravated murder in 2015 against Tiffany but wasn’t convicted. He instead pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness.
Craig is scheduled to appear in court again in February.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
