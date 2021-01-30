GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Grant Fisher was on his way to work for the city of Gresham on Friday morning when he was rear-ended and ran off the road into a ditch by an impaired driver.
The grieving Fisher family shared cherished memories of the Grant High School alum who touched so many during his time on the baseball diamond.
"I've never found myself looking up to a 23-year-old man as a role model, and it was my own son. He was that good of a man," Adam Fisher said.
Crushing words to hear from a father who just lost his son.
"I called him my eternal optimist," Matt Patrick, father in law, said. "He just had that glow, and he affected everyone he came in contact with."
Grant was a leader in life and in his beloved sport, from Wilshire Little League to a 2015 graduate at Grant High. Number five went on to play at Clark College and later Western Oregon along with the Corvallis Knights and the first season of the Portland Pickles, where he teamed up with his big brother.
"They called him up to play, and then he dragged me along," Alex Fisher said. "I was coming out of retirement, so we got to play together. He was dedicated, motivated, hardworking, the best teammate you could be, and that carried over to who he was as a father, a husband, and a man of god."
The good man, Grant Fisher, leaves behind his wife Caitlin and four-month-old darling baby girl, Ellagrace, his whole world.
"He loved his daughter so much. He was the best dad. Everyone just loved his smile, he just always had a smile on his face and just made everyone so happy. He was just the best guy," Caitlyn Fisher said.
“To say that our worlds are going to be a little darker from here on out, is an understatement,” Katie Mitchell said.
“There is just a hole here tonight,” Patrick said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Fisher's wife and daughter.
