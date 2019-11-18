(KPTV) - Week two of the impeachment inquiry hearings into President Trump begins Tuesday.
Wednesday, a key witness from Portland is expected to testify. U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, owns several hotels and properties in the Rose City.
Sondland has been described as a central figure in the investigation due to his high-level dealings with Ukraine and its president.
Lawmakers are particularly interested in his changing story as to why hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. military aid was being withheld from the country.
House Democrats earlier this month released documents outlining how Sondland had changed his testimony from saying he didn’t know why the aid was being withheld, to specifically tying the money to the Ukrainian president’s willingness to open an investigation into President Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden and his son.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle weighed in on Sunday.
"Well, of course, all of that is alarming,” said Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on CNN’s State of Union. “And as I’ve said from the beginning, I think this is not OK. The president of the United States shouldn't even in the original phone call be on the phone with the president of another country and raise his political opponent. So, this is not OK."
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) said,” Mr. Sondland has to decide whether his primary loyalty is to America or whether his primary loyalty is to the president of the United States. Because it seems clear that he was, in fact, talking pretty regularly, potentially with the president pretty regularly. And if it comes out that he mislead the committee in his initial testimony or outright lied, there are real consequences for him down the line."
Meanwhile, President Trump was tweeting up a storm Sunday, saying that Democrats are turning impeachment into a partisan weapon.
One tweet saying in part, “Republicans & others must remember, the Ukrainian president and foreign minister both said that there was no pressure placed on them whatsoever. Also, they didn’t even know the money wasn’t paid, and got the money with no conditions.”
You can watch the impeachment inquiry hearings starting Tuesday morning on FOX 12 PLUS, the FOX 12 app and kptv.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.