Eugene company helping states set up mobile field hospitals

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A Eugene-based company is in high demand, helping states all over the country set up mobile field hospitals.
Since the pandemic hit, it's been all boots on the ground for teams with Deployed Logix.
"More recently, a lot of the calls were, I need it and I needed it yesterday. You know, what do you have," Deployed Logix West Coast Sales Manager Angela Chan said.
Chan has been down in California helping out with efforts there.
She says in the last few days, DLX helped set up and provided the equipment for at least five mobile field hospitals in California.
"We do complete systems. Pretty much from the shelters, to you know your lighting, your power, patient beds anything to turn it into a turnkey system, you know minus the actual medical equipment," Chan said.
Chan says some hospital systems are requesting help because they're maxed out right now.
Others she says are setting up mobile field hospitals as a precautionary measure.
Chan says the mobile field hospitals she's been working on are equipped for between 20 and 50 beds.
She says they're aiming to help with a 200-bed setup soon.
"A lot of these hospitals that are setting up they're setting out the infrastructure, they're pulling out shore power, they're pulling plumbing because they're planning on leaving these structures up for potentially a year," Chan said.
Chan anticipates the need for these mobile field hospitals will continue for some time as vaccinations roll out across the country.
The job she recognizes is a risk, but it's one she's willing to take to help others during the pandemic.
"I feel like I'm doing what we can to help during this pandemic. And it does, it feels good we know that we're taking a risk when we travel, and we come back, and we can't see our you know loved ones for 14 days and stuff like that. But we know in the end it's for a greater purpose," Chan said.
