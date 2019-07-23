EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A Eugene daycare owner has been arrested in connection with the death of a baby in 2018.
Emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious 9-month-old child at Little Big Blessings daycare on the 600 block of Sierra Street in Eugene on Aug. 22, 2018.
The baby, William James Cannon, was taken to the hospital and then flown to a Portland hospital. William died Aug. 24.
The daycare closed Aug. 23 and did not reopen.
The Eugene Police Violent Crimes Unit conducted an investigation leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Nicole Leigh Sumpter on Monday.
Sumpter owns the daycare, according to police. She was booked into the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment and tampering with evidence.
No other details were released. The Eugene Police Department stated the information they can release is minimal due to Oregon’s child abuse reporting statute.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
