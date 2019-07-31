EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Police say an elementary school teacher accused of contacting a teenager online and paying her for sex is facing new charges.
William Cantu Hamann, 37, of Creswell, was arrested last week after investigators say he arrived at a local school to meet the teen girl. Hamann is a teacher at Spring Creek Elementary School and operates a Haunted House business, The Frightuary, at Lane Events Center in October, according to the Eugene Police Department.
The victim was not a former student of Hamann and there is no indication that any kids at Spring Creek Elementary School were victimized, according to police, who say they are still concerned there could be additional victims.
Hamann was facing charges of prostitution, sexual abuse in the second degree, sexual abuse in the third degree, and sodomy in the third degree; he is now also facing charges of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm.
“Parents or guardians who have a child who has come in contact with Hamann should let their child know that he has been arrested for inappropriate behavior with a child,” according to Eugene police. “If a child discloses an incident that did happen to him or her, or that they observed happen to someone else, the parent should not ask the child detailed questions about the incident. Instead, please contact Detective Jed McGuire at 541-682-6308 or the FBI in Eugene at 541-343-5222.”
