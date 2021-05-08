PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help to find a missing man from Eugene last seen in Portland. A group on Facebook posted a flier on social media, looking for 37-year-old Michael Watts.
The group says the last time someone saw him was May 1 at his hotel in downtown Portland. The group says around 10 p.m. that night, he was speaking to his girlfriend on the phone and told her quote, “Someone is chasing me and they’re right behind me.”
The call ended abruptly at 10:25. A stranger later found Watt’s phone in the street. The group says Watts is reliable and stable, and missed his shift as a hospital guard for the first time, which is unlike him.
Police want you to call 911 if you see him or know where he is.
