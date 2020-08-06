Eugene man thriving after receiving heart transplant at OHSU

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A Eugene man is celebrating his newfound health after undergoing a heart transplant.
But having major surgery like that during a pandemic is something he never anticipated. Now, he and his wife are now navigating their new normal.
John Masson is the second patient to undergo a heart transplant this year at OHSU.
About two months after receiving a new heart, the 63-year-old is back home.
Masson says the difference is night and day at one point he says he couldn’t even mow half the lawn without needing to take a 4-hour nap.
He’s feeling much better after a long battle with heart-related health issues that included four different pacemakers and a family history.
"By age 30 he noticed symptoms then got a gene test and found out about mutations and concerned for family members who might have it. So, later I went for a gene test and found out that I have two mutations,” Masson said
As far as having a heart transplant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 2, he said it was still routine except his medical team had to take extra precautions.
"Over course with the COVID, I don't go outside, I was in an isolation room for a week, you couldn't come in they had to put a new robe to get in and out,” Masson said.
His wife Dianne says she had to drop him off at the hospital for the surgery where he stayed for a few weeks. She couldn’t go in to see him until the last couple of days.
She also says she’s the one who goes out for groceries and errands, and always wears a mask and gloves.
Dianne says she's thrilled her husband can go on walks with her and enjoy time with their grandkids.
They also say they’re so thankful to the medical team at OHSU that took care of him and of course, thankful to the donor and donor’s family.
John's biggest piece of advice to others if you feel like there’s something wrong with your health don’t wait.
Make an appointment and get checked out even in the middle of a pandemic.
