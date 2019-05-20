SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Eugene man says he will use his more than one million dollars in lottery winnings to set up education funds for his grandchildren.
Mark Bennett last week purchased an Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket and won $3.2 million, taking home $1.08 million after selecting the bulk sum payment option and paying taxes, according to the Oregon Lottery.
Bennett says he purchased the ticket in April from Jasper’s on Coburg Road and put it away until recently when he couldn’t sleep.
Officials from Jasper’s tell the Oregon Lottery this is the first big win at the location. The business will receive a one-percent selling bonus of $32,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Bennett says before this, he has never even won so much as a free ticket while playing Oregon’s Game Megabucks.
