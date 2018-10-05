EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Detectives arrested a 30-year-old man Friday night in connection to the shooting death of a private security guard, according to Eugene police.
Thomas William Copeland, 30, was taken into custody in Harrisburg around 5:30 p.m. with assistance from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls. Officers say a female was also detained as part of the investigation but later released.
Copeland is facing murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges in connection to the death of 69-year-old Frank Joe Ledgett, of Springfield. Police say Ledgett was found dead in a parking lot in west Eugene early Friday morning.
Ledgett was working as a security guard on the commercial property before the shooting, according to officers.
The Springfield Police Department and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
