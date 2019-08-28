EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Eugene police are asking for help finding a missing 66-year-old man.
Joseph Josh Kemp was last seen Monday morning leaving a residential facility on Alder Street, according to law enforcement.
Police say it is unusual for Kemp to be away from the facility for an extended period of time, as he has a medical condition that increases concern for his well being.
Kemp is white, stands approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, has gray hair and a gray beard, and blue eyes, according to officers.
Anyone with information regarding Kemp’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 541-682-5111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.