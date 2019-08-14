EUGUENE, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help finding a suspect they say stole a car and crashed it with a one-year-old inside.
According to officers, the suspect, a woman in her late teens or early 20s, stole the 2015 Silver Hyundai Sonata near the 500 block of Langers Lane Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. and later crashed it on Spencer Creek near Fawn Hill.
Officers Wednesday responded to Langers Lane and spoke with the 1-year-old’s mother, who said her child was strapped into a safety seat in the backseat when the car was stolen.
A witness to the crash on Spencer Creek near Fawn Hill found the child still in the backseat, according to police. The suspect had fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.
The child was not hurt but was transported to Riverbend Hospital as a precaution and later released. The child is home safe with family members, according to police. The woman is described as bleeding from the head and/or face with possible cuts or scratches, according to police.
Another witness told police they saw the crash and transported the suspect to an area near North Danebo Avenue and Royal Avenue. The suspect was last seen walking east on Royal Avenue, according to police. Officers searched the area but could not find the woman.
According to law enforcement, the suspect has a thin build, brown hair possibly in a long ponytail, and was last seen wearing a red color short sleeve or tank top shirt, black capri yoga-type pants, and black shoes. Eugene Police Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating.
Police are asking for help identifying and finding the suspect and/or additional witnesses. Anyone who has information that could be helpful in this case is asked to contact Detective Cliff Sites and leave a message with their name, address and phone number to be interviewed.
