Eugene police identify victim shot, killed near University of Oregon campus

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The victim who was shot and killed in a parking lot near the University of Oregon campus early Saturday has been identified.
Eugene police say 21-year-old Alex Oyombe Gradin was a student at Lane Community College.
Gradin’s family says in a statement that he “was an unexpected blessing to our lives when he joined us as a baby in Kenya and grew to be a compassionate, thoughtful young man.”
Officers responded to the parking lot behind Taylor’s Bar and Grill at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Police found Gradin on the ground with a gunshot wound and tried to save him, but he died at the scene.
One student says he heard gunshots and saw a bullet hit a window of a fraternity house nearby.
Police say the shooting victim is not affiliated with the University of Oregon.
No arrests have been made so far.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
