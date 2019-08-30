EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Eugene police announced Friday that a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred near the University of Oregon campus in May.
Police said Regis Derey Kindred, 30, and Kailee Von Foster, 29, both of Portland, were arrested in connection with the death of Alex Oyombe Gradin, a student at Lane Community College.
On May 4, officers responded to the parking lot behind Taylor's Bar and Grill, located at 894 East 13th Avenue.
Officers found Gradin on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police said officers attempted to save him, but he died at the scene.
According to police, an investigation found that the shooting was intentional, however, Gradin was not specifically targeted by the shots which were fired into a crowded area.
Police said Foster was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop by the Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Response Team. A SWAT team executed a search warrant at her home.
Foster has been transported to the Lane County Jail.
According to police, Kindred was already in custody in Multnomah County.
Both Kindred and Foster have been charged with murder.
Oyombe's family released a statement following the arrests:
"Alex was loved by family and friends in Eugene, Tigard, and in his birth country of Kenya. His family requests members of the public to provide information on any additional persons of interest, to assist in the ongoing investigation. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Police are also looking to identify a man, who may go by "Kane" or "Cain," that was at Taylor's Bar and Grill the night of the shooting. Police said he is not a suspect in the case, but may have more information about the shooting.
The man is described as 6 foot 3 inches tall, slender in build, with a tattoo on the left side of his neck and on the top of his right hand. Police have released several surveillance photos of him.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Eugene Police Department at 541-682-5111.
