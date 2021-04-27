EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with three children going missing in Eugene. Police say the children have been located and are safe.
Whitley Morgan McGrady was taken into custody in Sacramento, California. Jeremy Michael Cantu was arrested on Monday at a Motel 6 in Eugene.
The case started on April 22nd when the children were last seen.
The Eugene Police Department Violent Crimes Unit detectives were assisted by FBI offices in Eugene and Sacramento, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in this case.
