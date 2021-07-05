Eugene Police: Man assaults officers during DUII investigation

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Police in Eugene say one man was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Saturday where he ended up assaulting two officers. Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at Club Road at 11:21 p.m., where a vehicle had exited the garage and crashed, then drove to 25 Club Road. The driver, Anthony Izucar New, 24, of Eugene, was arrested for driving under the influence after an investigation and was also found to have a warrant.
Once in the back seat of the patrol car, police say New slipped his handcuffs from behind his back to the front, and kicked at the illuminate dome light. He slid down in the seat and placed his feet on the ceiling of the patrol car and kicked at the illuminated dome light. Officers say New was hostile when they were bringing him into custody and during the continuing investigation at headquarters, he was disorderly in a holding cell. At one point, New sprang up from a seated position and kicked two officers, who received minor injuries. New had to be physically restrained.
He was lodged at Lane County Jail on charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving, two counts of assault on a public safety officer, Interfering with a police officer, and the warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.