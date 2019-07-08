EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Bystanders helped detain a man after police say he exited a Starbucks in Eugene Saturday morning and stabbed another man sitting outside the store.
The victim, a man in his early 70s, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
The two bystanders prevented the suspect, Gabriel Hayes Pemble, 40, of Eugene, from leaving the scene and were able to wrestle the knife away from him. They also provided emergency aid to the victim until police were able to take over. Officers say it does not appear the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Police say one of the bystanders involved in the incident was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Pemble is facing charges of assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
