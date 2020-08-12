Eugene police release images of 66 wanted suspects from May riot

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The Eugene Police Department is working to identify 66 suspects from a May riot.
Police on Wednesday released surveillance and other images of the 66 wanted suspects.
Investigators said a peaceful protest that occurred on May 29 and continued into the following morning devolved into a riot.
Several hundred people took part in property damage, burglaries, robberies, assaults, arson and other crimes, according to police.
Officers said most of the criminal activity was centered around the intersection of 7th Avenue and Washington Street, where businesses sustained extensive damages and loss.
Since that time, the Special Investigations Unit has reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance video and social media posts to identify suspects. Some arrests were made Aug. 5.
Now the Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an additional 66 suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eugene Police tip line at 1-541-262-5388.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
The dems keep claiming it's white supremacist groups infiltrating the "peaceful" protests and starting the riots. Look at this group of misfit lefty hipster college drop outs. Not seeing any skinheads and goaties there.Just more democrat lies.
Can't find them? Sure they are all here in Portland getting away with criminal activities. The D.A. here is far more forgiving then the one in Eugene.
Good luck finding them. Mayor "Spineless" Wheeler has probably offered them sanctuary here at the RIOTS
