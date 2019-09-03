EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Eugene police are asking for help finding a missing man they say is endangered.
John Marshall Emmerson, 79, of Eugene, left his 2006 Ford Focus station wagon the morning of Sept. 2 and has not returned, according to police. Emmerson lives with memory issues and did not take his medicine, which he needs, officers say.
Emmerson frequently hikes and scouts hunting areas, according to police, who say the last general location of his cellphone was Monday around 2:30 p.m. about 4.6 miles southeast of the Cottage Grove cell tower.
Emmerson was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a light-colored t-shirt, and shorts, according to police. Anyone who sees or finds him is asked to call 541-682-5111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
