EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Police say three children were taken by a noncustodial parent during a visit on Thursday.
The children were last seen at 2050 East 23rd Avenue in Eugene around 4:30 p.m.
A vehicle associated with the case is a 2002 gold Lexus 300 with license plate 988LKA. Police said the suspects may also be associated with a dark-colored SUV.
Please call 911 if you have information. Please reference case 21-6148.
Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.