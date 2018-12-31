EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Officers with the Eugene Police Department are searching for a 58-year-old man they say was involved in a stabbing incident Monday morning.
Mark Carldon Gaskins allegedly fled on foot after the incident in the 4600 block of Barger Drive just before 8 a.m. Officers say he was last seen wearing pajama pants and single shoe.
Gaskins is white, stands approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds, according to police.
Officers say not to contact Gaskins if seen and to call 911 immediately.
