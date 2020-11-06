Eugene softball coach accused of luring minor; deputies believe more victims in Portland area

SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A man who coaches softball in Eugene was arrested in Sherwood on charges of luring a minor, and deputies believe there are more victims.
Miguel Zepeda, of Sherwood, was arrested by Washington County detectives Friday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit began investigation allegations against Zepeda involving underage girls in May.
Detectives said Zepeda “engaged in illegal text conversations with a teen girl.”
Investigators said Zepeda coached softball teams in Eugene at least as far back as 2015. Detectives believe there are additional victims, including in the Portland metro area.
The Eugene Police Department is assisting in the investigation.
Zepeda was arrested on a warrant for two counts of luring a minor and one count of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. Zepeda was booked into the Washington County Jail, posted bail and was released pending a future court date.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.
