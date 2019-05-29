EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A Eugene woman will use her tens of thousands of dollars in lottery winnings to visit Europe and help her daughter pay off student loans, the Oregon Lottery says.
Lindy Lindbloom says she had a Keno ticket worth $2, and when she stopped at a Jackson’s convenience store to cash it, bought another ticket with the winnings.
She says she didn’t stick around to watch the game, but after returning home from shopping, remembered she had the ticket and looked up the numbers on her phone.
By matching 8 of 8 numbers, Lindbloom won $15,000 plus the 8-spot rolling jackpot of $19,217, totaling a $32,217 prize, according to the Oregon Lottery.
Lindbloom says when she found out she had won big, she ended up screaming in the car. She says she and her friends are planning a riverboat cruise around Europe.
“When we hit big birthdays, we try to do something special,” Lindbloom said. “When we turned 50 we went to Italy. This year we are turning 65, so we are going to do a riverboat cruise around Europe. I didn’t think I was going to have the money to go this time, now I do!”
