2 evacuated after St. Helens home catches fire

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Two people were evacuated after a house caught fire in St. Helens on Monday morning, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
Crews rushed to the home in the 300 block of South 7th Street early Monday afternoon. Investigators said the fire started on an exterior structure and spread to the main home.
Crews were on scene throughout the afternoon and blocked traffic between South 4th and South 8th and Old Portland Road.
The two people who were evacuated were not seriously hurt, firefighters said. Crew asked people to avoid the area if possible and did not immediately say what sparked the fire.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.