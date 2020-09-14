Evacuation level for Echo Mountain Complex Fire downgraded for section of Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Some residents of Lincoln County can return to their homes Monday morning after a section of the county was determined to be less at risk of the Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced that as of 7 a.m., the following area of the county has been downgraded from a Level 3 “Go Now” to a Level 2 “Be Set”: East of Rose Lodge on Highway 18 and South of Highway 18 from Rose Lodge to East Devils Lake Road.
LCSO said the Hwy 18 road closure remains, but the roadblock will be moved West to Rose Lodge at N. North Bank Road and Hwy 18.
Anyone who lives on Bear Creek Road or a road off Bear Creek Road will be let through the ODOT East Hwy 18 roadblock to access Bear Creek Road.
While this part of the county has been downgraded, the area in and around the fire remains at Level 3.
For community members returning to their property in the newly downgraded evacuation level zones, officials encourage they know the following:
- It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
- You may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days.
- Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
If any resident returning to their property needs transportation back to their home, they can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 after 8 a.m. for coordination.
Anyone with additional questions can call the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621.
More information about the Echo Mountain Complex Fire from Lincoln County Emergency Management is available here.
As of Monday morning, the fire has burned an estimated 2,435 acres and is 25 percent contained.
