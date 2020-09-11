LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation levels have been downgraded in Lincoln City, allowing people in some areas of the Echo Mountain Complex Fire zone to return home.
On Friday afternoon, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation level updates.
Downgrade from Level 3 (Go Now ) to a Level 2 (Be Set):
• NW Logan Road (Roads End Area) East to Hwy 101/Hwy 18 Interchange
• From the beach at NW 39th Street to the western edge of Hwy 101
Downgrade from Level 2 and 1 (Be Ready) to zero:
• From NW 39th Street to the West side of Devils Lake then South through the City Limits
People in the downgraded areas can return to their homes and businesses, as of Friday, but should remain prepared to leave if fire conditions change.
Additional evacuation notices, including Level 3 – go now – remain in place for additional parts of Lincoln County. Updates are available at the county website, and the sheriff’s office issued an updated map Friday.
Anyone who is able to return home, but requires transportation, can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621.
Incident commanders said the Echo Mountain Complex has burned 2,435 acres with 0% containment.
Firefighters said the fire remains “very active and dynamic.”
“Last night fire fighters were able to continue fighting throughout the night and built on yesterday’s work. Fire fighters held the fire inside the perimeter and the acreage remains the same. Additional fire fighters and equipment arrived and are working the fire today,” according to incident commanders Friday.
