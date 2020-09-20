LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Some residents of Lane County can return to their homes Sunday after evacuation levels for the Holiday Farm Fire were lowered in several areas.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced the following evacuation changes Sunday morning:
- The Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation notice for Highway 126 from Camp Creek Road to McKenzie Ranger Station, including connecting roads, is now at Level 2 “BE SET.”
- The Level 2 evacuation notice for Highway 126 east of the McKenzie River Ranger Station to the junction of Highway 126 and Highway 20 (Santiam Junction) has been downgraded to Level 1 “BE READY.”
The sheriff’s office said while evacuation levels are lowered, Hwy 126 remains closed by ODOT between Leaburg Dam Road at milepost 23.9 and the west entrance of McKenzie River Drive at milepost 46.3 for safety, response, and repair work.
Residents returning to their homes in downgraded areas are asked to avoid barricaded locations for their own safety. Additionally, fire-damaged structures can be extremely hazardous and residents are encouraged to have professionals assess and deal with damaged areas once those areas open for return.
While residents can return to their homes, the sheriff’s office wants to caution those in Level 2 zones that “BE SET” still means to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, so additional preparations should be arranged for their homes, livestock or other animals if an area is upgraded to Level 3.
The Holiday Farm Fire is 14% contained and has burned 173,025 acres.
The Lane County information page of the Holiday Farm Fire is available here.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.