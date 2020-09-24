LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation levels were lowered Thursday for areas affected by the Holiday Farm Fire.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Holiday Farm Fire burning in Lane County is now 35 percent contained and has burned about 173,094 acres.
On Thursday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office announced the following evacuation changes:
- The Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation notice for Highway 126E from milepost 21 (just west of Greenwood Drive) to milepost 49.5 (just west of Taylor Road) is now a Level 1 "BE READY".
- Deerhorn Road east of 42113 Deerhorn is now a Level 1 "BE READY".
- The Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation notification for the Mohawk Valley has been downgraded to a Level 1 "BE READY".
While evacuation levels have been lowered, Highway 126E may be closed by ODOT for hazard and debris removal. Residents may check tripcheck.com for road closure information.
Residents returning to their homes in downgraded areas are asked to avoid barricaded locations for their own safety. Additionally, fire-damaged structures can be extremely hazardous and residents are encouraged to have professionals assess and deal with damaged areas once those areas open for return.
The cause of the Holiday Farm Fire is unknown.
The Lane County information page of the fire is available here.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.