MOSIER, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation orders were issued Wednesday evening due to a wildfire in the Mosier area of the Columbia River Gorge.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office reported that dispatchers in the area were being inundated with calls by 5 p.m. regarding the fire.
By 6 p.m., deputies said evacuation orders had been issued for people in the area of the fire.
- Level 3, go now: Residents of Osburne Cutoff, Vensel, Catron, Dry Creek, Carroll, Morgenson, and from Chenoweth Airport to Vensel/Ketchum Road
- Level 2, get ready: Intersection of Dry Creek across Seven Mile to Foley Lakes intersection, back up to Chenoweth Road West to Chenoweth Airport.
- Level 1, be ready: All of Browns Creek Road from Chenoweth Road to Wells Road.
Mosier is between Hood River and The Dalles. People are advised to avoid the area.
Breaking news — Fire in the gorge. Flames near Mosier Creek, between Hood River & The Dalles. High winds are not helping. Level 3 Evacuations now in place for several roads there. #Oregon #Wildfire #Mosier #Dalles #HoodRiver #Portland #Gorge @fox12oregon #OrWx #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/P8UEQHls5S— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) August 13, 2020
