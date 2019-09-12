VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Several buildings in downtown Vancouver were evacuated Thursday morning due to a natural gas leak.
Vancouver Fire said the gas leak was reported at a construction site in the 600 block of Washington Street. A 911 caller reported hearing a hissing sound and could smell the natural gas.
Initially a four block area around 6th and Washington was shut down and evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
NW Natural responded to the scene and turned the gas off quickly. Crews did air monitoring to make sure everything was safe.
The public was asked avoid the area. The area reopened at around 10:30 a.m.
