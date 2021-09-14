SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation notice Monday afternoon for parts of Vitae Springs Road South in response to a brush fire. The evacuation orders weren't completely lifted until late Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, the evacuation orders are for the south side of the 4000 – 4300 block of Vitae Springs Road S including:
- Riversprings
- Riverheights
- Riverhaven
Fire crews remained on scene overnight to monitor conditions and will continue to do so on Tuesday.
Authorities said the fire was started by a car. The driver of the vehicle pulled over because the car was having problems. Flames from the car ignited the grass and spread. The driver made it out safely.
The fire spread far enough to evacuate 35 homes. The fire has since been contained and crews were still mopping it up at 4:45 p.m.
A temporary evacuation center is set up at Crossler Middle School (1155 Davis Rd S, Salem). Salem Fire Department is leading fire efforts at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Sounds like a mutual aid scenario. What other fire agencies responded to this?
