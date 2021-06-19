WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire that has grown to 4,300 acres on Saturday evening on the north side of the Warm Springs Reservation.
The S-503 Fire has prompted a level 3 "go now" evacuation for anyone living on or along Foreman’s Point in Pine Grove. It has also caused a level 2 "set" evacuation for Back Waters Road.
Fire officials said the S-503 Fire started Friday at about 6 p.m. It is eight miles from the town of Simnasho and spreading to the northeast. The cause has not been determined.
About 150 firefighters are working to contain the fire.
