CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - On Friday, the feeling around Clackamas County was calmer than Thursday, but that doesn't mean anyone is out of the woods.
It's been more than a day since evacuation orders pushed more towards the Portland metro area, and 24 hours since a mad rush to leave town, leading to clogged roads for evacuees.
In a briefing on Friday afternoon, firefighters said there is a finger of fire that came within a half-mile of the Estacada community. That fire line on Friday night was looking better due to favorable weather conditions and with the help of a dedicated Hotshot crew.
The Riverside Fire will soon gain additional resources, fire officials said, including fire engines, crews, and air support.
On Friday, Canby, which is currently under Level 2 evacuations, neighborhoods seemed much calmer. There are fewer cars on the streets and there was no frantic feeling in the air.
At the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, where people are sheltering with their livestock, a blanket of sadness settles.
"I think the anxiety of not knowing, you know, whats next, trying to protect livestock, then if you have to change it up, go somewhere else again," Kaylee, who was at the fairgrounds on Friday, said.
Kaylee lives in Colton and said her home is currently still standing.
"We were scared we were gonna lose everything," Kaylee said.
Christina Kroph, also at the fairgrounds, left her Molalla home on Tuesday, but not everyone followed.
"My husband’s still doing fire checks at our house and some of our neighbors weren’t able to leave because they have livestock they can’t move," Kroph said.
Firefighters are working tirelessly to out a stop to the flames before they reach communities like Estacada and Molalla. Because the smoke is so thick, it's hard to asses how many homes have been lost so far. Foe evacuees, there's not much for they can do than wait.
"You know, its part of my faith and belief about taking care of each other, it's the best community you have, is each other," Kroph said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
