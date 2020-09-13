MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Behind the fire lines of the Beachie Creek Fire, some evacuees are back home, while others have returned to scorched properties and rubble.
The haze of thick smoke is still heavy in everyone’s lungs in the Santiam Canyon. On Jennie Road near Mehama in Marion County, the fire’s path devastated some properties but left others okay.
Monica and Larry Garrison are back home. They said, there are 29 houses on their street and only ten are left, including theirs.
I’m in Marion County near Mehama tonight. In this neighborhood off Jennie Road there were 29 homes. Only 10 remain. pic.twitter.com/1lX2XxYp9e— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) September 14, 2020
“There are no words. It’s dumbfounding,” Monica said. “You can’t even imagine why.”
The Beachie Creek Fire took the Garrison’s detached garage but miraculously spared their barn and home. Around their property, there are so many close calls. There are scorch marks on the grass all the way up to the house, but it’s still standing.
“Even the firefighters, I asked them, ‘Why didn’t this burn?’ What can you say? Some things burn, some things don’t,” Larry said.
Michael and Lori Chauran live across the street. Their home is about a football field away from the Garrisons. Monday night, they had 40 minutes to load their jeep with animals and belongings and they packed it to the brim.
“It’s one of those things you just can never truly prepare for,” Lori Chauran said. “We truly thought it was going to be here when we got back.”
The Chauran’s barn and home are gone.
“We pulled in today and I got a little overcome. It’s hard to absorb it all,” Lori said.
“You feel guilty, because why does it spare one and take the neighbor right across the road?” Larry Garrison said.
Both families say it’s the community keeping them going with so many acts of kindness from neighbors and strangers. They say, even after this, they aren’t going anywhere.
“We’re survivors, we’re builders, and we’ll come back,” Lori said. “We are going to come back here.”
