PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- An unlawful assembly was declared just before midnight as several hundred people gathered outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center Saturday night following right-wing, left-wing rallies held across the city earlier that day. Several arrests were made.
Demonstrators began gathering around 8:30 p.m. in Lownsdale and Chapman Square Parks, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. As the crowd grew, they began blocking the streets near the Justice Center.
Warnings were given via loudspeaker to leave the roadway and stay on the sidewalk. The sheriff's office said in a tweet that several people were also observed setting fires.
Officers have observed people setting fires. Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior, including reckless burning is subject to arrest or citation.— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 27, 2020
While making arrests and ticketing illegally parked cars, projectiles were thrown at officers including full beverages cans, firecrackers and rocks.
In one instance, a man inside a police van made a break for it and ran down the street with their hands still in zip-ties until officers caught up with him. He was identified by authorities as Michael Colton.
Officers tried to disengage with the crowd multiple times but each time they were met with additional projectiles thrown at them by individuals in the crowd. Officers made additional arrests.
At 10:29 p.m. an officer pulled over a car associated with the protests in the area od southwest 1st Avenue and southwest Jefferson Street. A drone was seized.
Around this time the sheriff’s office issued an update on Twitter from the “Unified Command” and said more than a dozen arrests were made at the demonstration downtown.
Officers have made more than a dozen arrests. To those demonstrating downtown, the streets are open to vehicular traffic. Stay in the park and on the sidewalks.— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 27, 2020
Officers provided security during the traffic stop. As they began to leave, many of the demonstrators moved back out into the street and were asked again to clear the street by officers. As they did this, officers were again hit by “high velocity objects, believed to be ball bearings launched from slingshots.”
An unlawful assembly was declared just after 11:30 p.m. after criminal activity was witnessed. The crows were notified by loudspeaker to leave the area west. If they failed to do so they “may subject them to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or tear gas.”
To the group that has gathered outside of the Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue: This event has been declared an unlawful assembly. Leave the area to the west now.— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 27, 2020
Many ignored the order, so officers began to physically move the crowd away. Officers were hit with rocks and other dangerous objects. More arrests were made.
During one of the arrests a can of bear spray and a baton were seized. Most of the crowd left by 1:30 a.m.
The sheriff's office said 30 people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Those arrested were as follows:
- Grace Dietzschold, 18, of Portland - Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Harassment
- Dwon Knighten, 46, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Kalee Conklin, 28, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Michael Smith, 42, of Beaverton, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Aubrey Danner, 33, of Gladstone, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Ruby Martin, 30, of Springfield, Oregon - Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Jordan Brokaw, 23, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Chris Baltazar, 27, of Fontana, California - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Peter Werve, 44, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Kayla Degroot, 26, of Alberta, Canada - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Corina Rampola, 48, of Corvallis, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
- Rachel Myles, 34, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Alexander Trevigne, Jr, 28, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Danny Leclaire, 27, of Seattle, Washington - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Brandon Sanchez, 23, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Michael Colten, 28, of Minnesota - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Escape in the Third Degree
- John Doe 1, unknown age, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
- John Doe 2, unknown age, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
- Rachel McDonough, 27, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Harassment
- Kristopher Davenport, 22, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Aggravated Harassment, Resisting Arrest
- Omar Shafiq, 23, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- John Hacker, 36, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Harassment
- Mitchell Lindsay, 28, of Portland - Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Richard Singlestad, 26, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Nicholas Longoria, 23, of San Antonio, Texas - Robbery in the Third Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
- Jackson Tudela, 24, unknown residence - Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Ian Overcash, 18, of Portland - Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
A 17-year-old Portland teenager was referred to juvenile court and was charged with Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (3 counts), Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.
The unified command said in a tweet that there was no CS gas deployed at any demonstration across Portland Saturday.
