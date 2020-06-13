SALEM, OR (KPTV) - More than a thousand people gathered in front of the Oregon Capitol building in Salem Saturday to say no to racism.
The event was called "End White Silence - White People for Black Lives." The crowd heard from several people who spoke, the rally lasted for several hours before the group marched through downtown Salem.
Organizers of the rally said the events of the last few weeks have sparked change in Oregon and across the country.
“What do you do next, how do you do this kind of work on your job every day, how do you have these uncomfortable conversations, how do you really direct that within yourself,” Organizer Julianne Jackson said.
She said they also want to figure out how to move forward from protests and keep their momentum going.
“There is learning your policy and procedures on your job. Do you have a diversity and inclusion person. What’d you do when you see racism? When you see racism you need to stand up,” Jackson said.
The group also encouraged people to register to vote, they also suggested people reach out to local legislators to call for change.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
