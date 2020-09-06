Events held around Portland on Saturday mark 100 consecutive days of protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Saturday marked 100 consecutive days and nights of protests around Portland. They were first sparked after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in May — and protesters have continued their demonstrations to enact systemic change.
The day started off at Lents Park in Southeast Portland, where about 200 people gathered to commemorate the 100th day of protests. The event was complete with music, food and vendors.
Then, a car caravan took off from Portland Community College at the Cascade campus and drove around the Portland area honking their horns and showing off their Black Lives Matter signs.
Simultaneously there was another community gathering in Northeast Portland with speakers who shared their stories as people of color.
One mom at King School Park, Amber Boydston with Mxm Bloc, said the past 100 nights of protests have been key to keeping pressure on local leaders.
“When we continue to march, to make statements as a collective for Black liberation, for centering Black lives, for ending the genocide on Black, brown and indigenous people, when we make those statements together in a unified way, we do see the change we’re looking for," Boydston said.
Another mom in attendance at King School Park, Anita Chase, said she came out to support the people who have been supporting the Black community.
“I think it’s wonderful there are still so many people aware and interested and are still moving. What I’m hoping is that this translates into real action and real change," Chase said.
Chase said as a little girl she herself went to demonstrations against police brutality. She said seeing the protests go on for this long in Portland makes her cautiously optimistic change will happen.
“I think it’s great that there’s more awareness. The number of white people that are out here that are supporters, I just hope their demonstration here translates into action in their own lives, taking it into their work, taking it into their families, having discussions with people, calling people out on their racism and doing their own personal work. In terms of changing their own attitudes and addressing their own bias," Chase said.
While the afternoon events were peaceful, a demonstration in southeast Portland on Saturday night was declared a riot with dozens of arrests.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.