Events like prom returning to local school campuses

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – La Salle Catholic College Prep, a private school in Milwaukie, is planning to host an in-person prom next month.
Though this prom will look a little different than years’ past, students say above all it’s about being together that matters.
Students are planning a “Viva Las Vegas” themed senior prom. Part of the campus will feature a red carpet, photographer and casino games. Safety will be paramount according to Teacher and Director of Student Activities, Liz Banta.
Wellness and temperature checks will be enforced, as well as physical distancing. While there won’t be dancing, formal wear will still be encouraged.
“We knew a dance probably wasn’t socially responsible with students, but we wanted them to dress up and have some sort of experience. Especially these kids lost out on so much last year and so we’re trying to finish out the year with these senior activities that they look forward to,” said Banta.
Prom is planned for May 15. The students are also excited for the possibility of an in-person graduation in June.
