Evergreen, Longview teachers reach tentative agreements with districts

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) -Teachers in Longview and Evergreen say they have reached tentative agreements with their districts early Sunday.
The Longview Teachers Association posted on Facebook pictures of representatives hard at work in a lengthy overnight session to hammer out an agreement.
They are asking their members to attend a planned meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday, a Cowlitz County judge ordered the teachers back to work – after the Longview School District filed an injunction.
The plan is still for teachers and staff to head back to school Monday, with students finally in class on Tuesday.
The Evergreen School District and Evergreen Education Association also say they have reached a tentative agreement.
The association posted on Facebook saying they agreed on a contract just before 3 a.m.
The teachers’ union members will vote on that deal Sunday afternoon.
If it’s approved, students would go back to school on Monday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.