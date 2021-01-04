VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Evergreen Public Schools on Monday announced a plan for more in-person learning opportunities for elementary students to begin this month.
Evergreen has been offering in-person classes for small groups of kindergartners and students needing additional assistance since last September.
Starting Jan. 19, kindergartners will return for additional in-class time, and first-graders will also begin in-person classes twice a week.
On Jan. 25, students in second and third grades are scheduled to begin in-person classes twice a week, followed by grades four and five on Feb. 1.
Those plans are dependent on COVID-19 transmission levels being within guidelines for Clark County.
For the days students are not scheduled for in-person learning, they will continue with remote learning. Families are also given the option to have their students remain in full-time remote learning.
If Clark County COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease within the guidelines, according to Superintendent Mike Merlino, middle and high school students could begin a return to in-person classes in February and March.
“We have all the necessary safety protocols in place, and have been successfully using them in our schools since September for our small groups of in-person learners. We appreciate all the hard work our staff members have been doing and are excited to welcome more students back into our schools for in-person learning,” said Merlino.
Elementary families will receive specific information directly from their child's school. General in-person learning information is available at www.evergreenps.org.
Students in need of additional learning support in all grades will also continue to be identified to receive in-person assistance.
